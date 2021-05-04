From Chijioke Agwu,

Ebonyi Government, yesterday, announced closure of unapproved private motor parks within the state capital.

The government said the closure of the parks was to checkmate movement of illegal arms and other criminal activities in the state in view of the rising insecurity in the country.

Commissioner for Capital Territory, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, and the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state, Oko Ewa, at a joint press briefing in Abakaliki, yesterday, said offloading and loading of goods and passengers by commercial drivers should be done only inside the government approved public and private motor parks.

They also added that parking of heavy duty vehicles along the streets of Abakaliki is prohibited, warning that any truck, lorry, or any form of articulated vehicle parked along the streets of the city for whatever reason will be confiscated.