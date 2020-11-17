Stakeholders including past public office holders, traditional leaders and others under the aeges of Ivo Stakeholders Forum, have expressed support and appreciation for the completed and ongoing projects undertaken by administration of Governor Dave Umahi.

In a communique, the group said since the creation of the local government and in the history of democratic governance in Nigeria, they have never had it as good.

The group said the governor has resolved all socio- political crises that bedeviled the LGA before he came on board, and has given them a fair share of social amenities. They also appreciated him for the appointment of two commissioners from Ivo LGA to head the ministries of Information and Works.

The communique read: “We have reflected on the level of peace and development in Ivo Local Government Area since its creation and in the history of democratic governance in Nigeria, and have every reason to thank and appreciate the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, for the unprecedented peace and development we have enjoyed under his administration.

“The governor has resolved all the socio- political crises that bedeviled our LGA before he came on board, and has given us a fair share of the social amenities. We thank him for the construction of Nzerem/ Okue/ Ishiagu concrete road which has been completed and the ongoing Okue River bridge, the 20 km street light, the Ivo water project, construction of world class classroom blocks in each of the wards, construction of Ogovu/ Etani concrete road, construction of Etani bridge, construction of Ibegu/ Iyioji 5 km road, Akaeze-Uburu Concrete Road, Ultra Modern Park Ogidi Akaeze, General Hospital Ishiagu, Ultra Modern Market Ogidi Akaeze, numerous empowerment programmes and appointment of our sons and daughters in strategic public offices among others.

“We consider it a rare favour and first of its kind, the appointment of two Commissioners from Ivo Local Government Area to head the Ministries of Information and Works, for which we are eternally grateful to the governor.

“We are grateful to God that our own is being reckoned with as one of the best governors in the history of Nigeria whose governance model is a reference point in democratic leadership.

“We unanimously re-affirm our support, solidarity and disposition to the policies, programmes and political inclinations of our dear Governor, David Umahi and shall stand with him at all times and in all his decisions.

“We applaud the prompt and proactive steps he has taken as Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum to address burning national issues and we commend his brilliant representations on issues of South East interest. We proclaim as a people that we belong to the governor; wherever he goes we shall go, his people shall be our people and his party shall be ours. We pledge our unwavering loyalty and inclination to the Governor both in the rain and under the sun.”