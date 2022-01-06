From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Students in Ebonyi state have appealed to the former Minister of State for Health,Chief Fidelis Nwankwo, to join the 2023 gubernatorial race in the state.

They argued that the state’s education sector will receive special attention if Nwankwo becomes the Governor of the state because of his uncommon love for quality education.

Ebonyi students benefitting from Chief Fidelis and Jane Nwankwo Educational Foundation( 2019 set), stated this when they paid a Christmas/New year homage to the ex Minister at his Abakaliki residence.

The students who came from different tertiary institutions within and outside the state further assured Chief Nwankwo that they will not only campaign for him but massively vote for him if he accepts to contest the gubernatorial election.

President of the forum and final year Law student of Ebonyi state University Abakaliki, Mr. Fabian Olisaemeka, who addressed the former Minister on behalf of his colleagues described Chief Nwankwo as a divinely sent benefactor whom God has used to sponsor their education.

He said “without your support many of us here wouldn’t have had the privilege of seeing the four walls of the university.

“We are here to thank you for what you have done for us individually and as a group. We will remain eternally grateful to you and your dear wife for this uncommon magnanimity.

“As the 2023 gubernatorial election gathers momentum, we are strongly convinced that you are the man whom the cap fits to take the state to the promised Land. There is not doubt that your love for quality education will be shown in a massive scale if you become the Governor of Ebonyi state.

“We therefore use this medium to join other well-meaning Ebonyians to beg you to join the gubernatorial race. We shall do everything within our power to see to it’s actualization”

Chief Nwankwo while responding said he set up the foundation in 1999 in order to contribute his own quota towards reversing the poor educational rating of the then young Ebonyi state.

He expressed joy that the foundation has lived up to its core mandate, noting that many beneficiaries of the foundation’s scholarship have graduated to become useful members of the society.

He assured them that the foundation will continue to offer the scholarship yearly, as always, and advised them to be diligent in their studies so as to justify the foundation’s efforts.

On the issue of Ebonyi gubernatorial election, Chief Nwankwo told the students that he was still consulting with major stakeholders and community leaders in the state, adding that at the appropriate time, he will make his intention know to all Ebonyians.