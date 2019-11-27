Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State government has said pro-Biafra groups including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) did not exist in the state.

It also debunked reports that a counter force called “Bakassi Boys” had been inaugurated to confront Biafra agitators.

The Biafra Restoration Voice (TBRV) had claimed in the social media that the Bakassi Boys outfit was inaugurated to attack members of IPOB because of the pro-Biafra group’s opposition to RUGA settlement in the South East in general. But the government described it as strange and untrue, adding that even IPOB did not also exist in the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Chief Stanley Emegha, who spoke to newsmen, dismissed insinuations and berated Biafra agitators for the rumour.

“This is a strange story as a far as the state is concerned, there is no security outfit that can be established in this state without the knowledge of the state government and as such there is nothing like Bakassi boys.

“There is nothing like Bakassi or Isakaba, IPOB, MASSOB or whatever you call them. People may stay in their homes based on their agitations and say they are IPOB or MASSOB or they are this or that, but they are not known in Ebonyi State because their activities are against the law of the land.

“So, there is nothing like Bakassi in Ebonyi and there is no inauguration of such group in the state. There is absolutely nothing like that and we don’t condone it,” he said.