Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

An uncompleted three-storey building located along Nkaliki road, opposite Abakaliki Local Government Headquarters in Abakaliki, has collapsed.

Daily Sun gathered that the building caved in on Wednesday morning as a result substandard materials allegedly used in erecting the building.

The Ebonyi State Government ordered the immediate arrest of the site engineer handling the construction of the building.

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Mr Stanley Okoro Emegha, gave the order while inspecting the collapsed building alongside the Special Assistant to the Governor on Capital City, Mrs Chinyelu Udoku.

Our correspondent gathered that no life was lost in the incident.

Mr Emegha has directed that the site be sealed and called on the members of the neighbourhood security watch to cordon off the area.

‘I am directing that the site be sealed while the police should immediately arrest the site engineer. He must explain what led to the collapse of the building. Fortunately, no life was lost but the government must find out what transpired,’ he stated.

Mrs Udoku, meanwhile, directed that the Abakaliki Capital Territory identify the person that gave the approval for the building and instructed residents to evacuate the area immediately.