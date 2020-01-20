Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State government, yesterday, rolled out plans aimed at training and empowering 145 cultists who recently renounced their affinity and association with cultism and crime related activities in the state.

In a statement in Abakaliki ,the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation and Acting Commissioner for Human Capital Development, Orji Uchenna Orji, invited the repented cultists and criminals to a documentation exercise on Tuesday.

Orji disclosed that the documentation would take place at the Ministry of Human Capital Development and Monitoring Centenary City, Abakaliki, on Tuesday, January 21, and Wednesday, January 22, respectively, by 11am .

He further said that the documentation would be followed by intensive training from the Entrepreneurship Development Centre of the state’s Tertiary Institutions as well as life -changing empowerment packages for all the participating beneficiaries.

“All those concerned are to appear for documentation with the following: Two coloured passport photographs, one file jacket, photocopy of national identity card and highest academic qualification(if any) “ Orji said.