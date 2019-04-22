Obinna Odogwu

Traders at Building Materials and Aluminium Market Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, have dragged the state government to court; over the latter’s alleged moves to demolish their shops.

Daily Sun gathered that the state government had notified the traders to leave their shops as it had plans to reconstruct the market.

Sources close to government disclosed that several letters have been written to them, through the office of the Commissioner for Special Projects, notifying them of intent to procure the services of a construction company to demolish all shops in the market.

Piqued by this move, the traders approached the state High Court, Abakaliki, to obtain an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the state government or its agents from disturbing them from using the shops, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The matter was instituted by Chigbogu Nwite and five others in a suit number HAB/43/2019. The plaintiffs sued for themselves and on behalf of all the concerned members of the market.

They are being represented by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria , Anthony Ania, and a team of other lawyers.