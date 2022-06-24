From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen yesterday kidnapped the traditional ruler of Isuokoma autonomous community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Eze Ambrose Ogbu.

Daily Sun gathered that the royal father was kidnapped on Wednesday night by unknown persons, at his Palace in Isu.

A source in the community, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident in Abakaliki, adding that the abductors of the royal father were yet to contact the family as of yesterday morning.

“He was kidnapped last night at his palace. But the kidnappers have not made any contact with the family nor the community. We have been waiting, but no contact yet,” the source said.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Garba, also confirmed the incident. He said the command was doing everything possible to locate the monarch and rescue him from the abductors.

“He was in his house and they came and abducted him. No contact has been established,” he said.