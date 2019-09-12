Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has effected a minor cabinet reshuffle. This followed the appointment of a new commissioner to fill the space which the removal of former Commissioner for Information, Kenneth Uhuo, by the governor created.

Consequently, the state Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Uchenna Orji, a lawyer, is now the new Commissioner for Information and State Orientation.

Uhuo who was replaced by Orji, was directed to return to the state Ministry of Information and Orientation as permanent secretary.

The governor also directed the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Stephen Odo to move to the Ministry of Human Capital Development and

Monitoring and appointed a university don, Dr. Onyebuchi Chima as new Commissioner for Education. Chima was sworn-in at the Executive Chamber, Government House Abakaliki.

Meanwhile, the new Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Orji, while briefing newsmen shortly after the state Executive Council meeting, announced that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had offered N2 billion loan to the state government for its continuous empowerment of the citizenry because of the successes recorded in the first phase empowerment recorded in the first administration.

He revealed that artisans, craft men, technicians, entrepreneurs and the less privileged would benefit from the empowerment.

“Because of the way the governor engages the CBN, the CBN graciously approved to absorb all first-class indigenes of Ebonyi State in Economics,” he stated.