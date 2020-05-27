Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has inaugurated an investigative panel to look into the alleged torture and humiliation of one Pastor Okochi Ikechukwu Obeni in Afkipo local government area of the state.

Video clips and pictures of the torture of Pastor Okochi recently went viral on social media, showing the man being stripped and beaten for allegedly making disparaging remarks on Facebook against the immediate past chairman of the council, Chief Okoh Enyim.

A certain Pastor Chukwu Oko Obeni was brutalised because of what he posted on Facebook against the government in Ebonyi. In tje video he was made to denounce his posts and apologise for them. Is this even legal? pic.twitter.com/IQ3qNfH39U — Enugu Metropolitan Network (@The042Network) May 17, 2020



Following condemnations and call for justice from many quarters, Governor Umahi on Wednesday inaugurated the committee with a charge to do their work without fear or favour

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Eric Kelechi Igwe, Governor Umahi gave the panel two weeks to submit their findings.

The panel is chaired by the former Minister of State for Health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo.

Other members are Mr Chris Usulor, Mr Ray Onochie Nkama, Aleke Tobechi Ude and Mr Emeka Nwode who will serve as secretary of the panel.