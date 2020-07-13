Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi has suspended indefinitely state Auditor-General Mr Innocent Nweda with immediate effect.

Also suspended is local government Auditor-General Chief George Ukpai.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr Kenneth Ugbala, announced the suspensions in a statement on Monday.

The statement said their suspension was as a result of their failure to perform the duties of their offices.

According to the statement, the two officers are accused of failing to prepare and produce the annual audited accounts of the state government and that of the local government.

The statement said the governor further directed that Mr Nweda hand over to the next most senior officer in the office.

He also directed that one Dr UA Udu should take over as Acting Auditor-General for local government until further notice.

He added that ‘all handover and takeover should be concluded before the close of work on Monday 13 July 2020.’