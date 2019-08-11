Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi has mandated the newly-appointed coordinators of development centres in the state to ensure that the clashes between farmers and Fulani herdsmen witnessed in some parts of the state in the past does not happen again.

He said that as leaders who are much closer to the people at the grassroots, it was part of their duties to have a regular interface with the people with a view to addressing problematic issues and similar outcomes that might come up just before they get out of hand.

Also, the governor charged the coordinators to ensure that cultism and cult-related activities were eliminated or reduced to the bearable minimum in their localities.

These charges were contained in a statement by the Governor’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Emmanuel Igwe.

Igwe quoted Umahi as saying that the coordinators must also assist the people in agriculture and industrial developments as much as possible and to show enough commitment in supervision of schools, health institutions and sanitation of the premises of their development centres.

The statement read partly: “What I expect from all coordinators working with SAs is to eliminate cultism, working with all stakeholders on farmers/natives/herdsmen clashes, helping our people on agriculture and industries, supervising of all schools, health institutions, government projects, looking after party people, making sure that our schools, health institutions and our DCs are kept clean.

“I will measure you on these templates and there can be no excuse. Take permission from SSA LGA when you want to visit the state capital on a private note.

“SSA LGA will supervise you while I supervise him. I expect the Commissioner for LGA and the chairmen to key into these templates at the secondary level,” the statement added.