From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Youths in Ebonyi state under the auspices of Ebonyi People’s Movement For Anyim (EPM) have declared unflinching support for the presidential bid of Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

National President of EPM,Mr. Obiya Sabastine, said their decision to support Chief Anyim was because of the former Senate President’s track record of excellence and integrity in public service.

Obiya emphasized the need for all leaders of Igbo extraction to rally support for Chief Anyim whom he has garnerd alot of leadership experiences enough to return the country to it’s eldorado.

Obiya announced the readiness of Ebonyi youths from all walks of life to work for the actualization of Chief Anyim’s presidential bid for the overall interest of the nation.

He disclosed this when he led his members to pay Christmas homage to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) at his Ishiagu country home.

He said “today, the leadership and executive members of Ebonyi People’s Movement, a major support group of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi state are here in their numbers in solidarity and total support to the presidential ambition of a foremost Nigerian patriotic leader, our father, political giant, game changer and the people’s advocate, Chief Senator Anyim Pius Anyim GCON; and I am delighted and honoured to be part of this movement.

“However, we give all glory to the Almighty God who is the beginning and the end of every human plan, for His generosity in giving us a leader like no other in the person of Senator Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, who has contributed immensely to the political development of the Nigeria state and now rightly positioned to championed the course of future prosperity and democratic stability of the country.

“As a responsible organization, we felt that it is only appropriate to celebrate our own and further show to the world that we have the best presidential material that Nigeria ever needs in the person of Senator Chief Anyim Pius Anyim.he said

” Again, as a pro-democracy group, Ebonyi People’s Movement for Anyim Presidency is fundamentally attracted by the eminent qualities, enviable credentials and eloquent antecedents of Senator Anyim Pius Anyim that we resolved to adopt his presidential ambition as our project and we hereby declare that he becomes from today, the only presidential aspirant we shall work for and work with in the forthcoming general election; as a legal icon, legislator extraordinary, a democrat of note, intellectual colossus, former president of Nigeria senate who succeeded where philosophers are faulted, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation who supervised the entire administrative cadre of the Nigeria federation for a full tenure and a national leader of our great party the PDP, Senator Anyim has the best leadership experience to bring to bear hence, our decision”