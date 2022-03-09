From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Akubaraoha Youth Assembly (AYA) in Ebonyi State has described the judgment of the Abuja Federal High Court which sacked Governor David Umahi and his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, from office as shocking.

AYA National President Chief Mark Onu at a press briefing in Abakaliki said the youths received the judgment as a surprise.

He noted that the judgment came after a state high court in the state delivered a judgment that Umahi was free to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of Zamfara State which did not sack Governor Matawalle for also defecting to the APC.

He expressed optimism that Umahi will get justice at the upper courts.

‘We the youths of Ebonyi state are very surprised on the Abuja High court judgment which ordered our dear Governor and his Deputy to vacate offices. We are very surprised that the court delivered judgment against the Governor because a high court in our state had delivered judgment in his favour that he was free to defect to the APC. In Zamfara State, there is a similar judgment in favour of the Governor, so, why is the one of our own Governor different?,’ he stated.

He called on the youths to remain calm, law-abiding and to go about their normal businesses, ‘we are optimistic that our Governor will get justice. Umahi remains the Governor of Ebonyi state till 2023,’ he said.

He assured that the youths will continue to support Umahi alleging that the high court judgment was aimed at distracting the governor.

