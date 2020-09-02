Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Traditional ruler of Izhia autonomous community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area and longest reigning traditional ruler in Ebonyi State, Israel Chibueze-Agbo, is dead.

Chibueze-Agbo, who became the Ogaba Idu II of Izhia in 1978, died yesterday, after spending 42 years on the throne.

He was the Social Democratic Party governorship candidate’s father, Ndubuisi Chibueze-Agbo, in the 2019 election.

The death was announced by Chinedu Chibueze-Agbo, first son of the deceased, on behalf of the family and the Izhia Council of Chiefs at the palace in Izhia, yesterday.

The family said the burial of the late monarch would hold on September 28, which is his birthday.