Mo Abudu, CEO, EbonyLife Place, has joined the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (OSCARS), as one of the 29 producers and the only African and Nigerian in this category. Abudu was described by Forbes as “Africa’s Most Successful Woman,” listed by the US Magazine Business Insider amongst the top 100 business visionaries creating value for the world, and rated as one of the “25 Most Powerful Women in Global Television” by the Hollywood Reporter.

Abudu who expressed delight said: “My passion has always been about telling our own true African stories, and this includes how African people and our stories are represented on the continent and globally. This recognition, for which I am grateful, is also a sign of a shift that has begun, an acknowledgement that Africa has a robust, progressive and burgeoning industry, filled with universal stories, with global reach.

Starting her media journey in 2006 with Africa’s first syndicated talk show, called “Moments with Mo.” Abudu later launched EbonyLife TV (ELV) in 2013, Africa’s first global black entertainment and lifestyle network on DSTV producing a whopping 5000 original hours of African content. Abudu’s EbonyLife Films set up in 2015, has produced seven films to date, including the two listed by the Academy Oloture and The Royal Hibuscus, and some of the highest grossing Nollywood blockbusters.

EbonyLife Studios, earlier this year they teamed up with Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios to co-produce at least two series and one film, all connected to the African continent. And Sony Pictures Television announced an exclusive deal with EbonyLife Media, in which they get the exclusive “first look” on all new EbonyLife-controlled scripted television projects created, originated or developed by EbonyLife that are intended for global audiences.

