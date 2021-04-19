MO Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Place has hosted the Eko Star Film and TV Awards in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Nigerian International Film Summit (NIFM), aimed to recognise the remarkable accomplishments of women in the film and television industry.

The Eko Star Film and TV Awards which was created for recognizing outstanding women who have made a significant contribution to the film and television industry in Nigeria, awarded 65 outstanding women amongst which were renowned film and television veterans.

In her keynote address, the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, noted, “It is a pleasure to support the staging of the Eko Star Film and TV Awards to celebrate the many talented women in our Nigerian Film Industry. Lagos State prides itself on being a safe place for women to express themselves freely in whichever field or artform they choose.”

For MO Abudu who disclosed that the mission of the Eko Star awards was to support and empower women who are striving to achieve their ambitions despite being faced with the challenges of gender inequality and male superiority in the society, also encouraged women to continue making efforts to gain relevance with their positive impacts and self development

CEO and Founder, Nigerian International Film Summit, Ijeaoma Onah, also disclosed that the significance of this event is to recognise the many hard work of our women in the film and television industry.