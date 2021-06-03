Mo Abudu, CEO, EbonyLife Place and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has partnered with Imageneto, the dance company founded and led by popular choreographer Dr. Kafayat ‘Kaffy’ Shafau, to stage EkoDance.

In her keynote address, Mo Abudu, stated that the event was to create awareness of the importance of dance in Nigerian culture, and to give a platform to some of the most exiting dance companies from Lagos and beyond, “EkoDance is the fourth of twelve events in the Eko Tourism Arts and Culture Series, curated by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and EbonyLife Place, in partnership with leading organizations with the aim to promote Nigerian culture and the arts. Lagos State believes that it is important to highlight very single aspect of culture and dance frequently overlooked. Therefore, we are proud to host the EkoDance event that brings dancers to the fore, and we are grateful for the expertise of Kaffy Shafau and her Imagneto company in this area. I ma hoping that many of our young dancers will come and learn from her masterclass,” Mo said.

The Lagos State Hon. Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, noted that it is time for Nigerians to proudly embrace their cultural heritage, adding that dancing is inevitable in the Nigerian culture, “Lagos State is a power house of music and dance, from traditional to modern, and the home of so many outstanding creators in the field.”

For the MD, EbonyLife Place, Micheal Williams, “Dance is a profitable career just as there are banker, teachers, lawyers, doctors, and other profession. Someone might be a nurse and earn N60, 000 but a dancer can earn double of that amount dancing and singing because of its entertaining and creative features. It’s about consistency and hard work.