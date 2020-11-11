Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities( ASUU), Ebonyi State University (EBSU) chapter, has reiterated that the industrial action embarked upon by the union across Nigeria is still in force.

It warned parents and guardians again releasing their children or wards on the guise of returning to school, adding that the reports in the social media announcing that academic activities have resumed in the school was false and misleading.

EBSU ASUU Chairman Dr Ikechukwu Igwenyi, who stated this in Abakaliki on Wednesday while interacting with journalists, also that the union was unaware of the 2019/2020 matriculation ceremony of the school reportedly scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 14.

Dr Igwenyi noted that as a result of the ongoing strike action, that no member of the union would attend the purported ceremony, stressing that none of its members will be induced or coerced to attend the matriculation nor to resume academic activities.

He further noted that apart from the ongoing strike, that the COVID-19 safety protocols, security and other relevant provisions necessary for the resumption of academic activities in the school have not been provided by the school management.

He said: “ASUU is still on a national strike, that is total, comprehensive and indefinite. And when strike action is total and comprehensive it means there shall be no academic activities, matriculation, convocation, Senate, faculty board meetings, department board meetings, lectures – both online and classroom lectures – are highly prohibited. So, if there is any news about academic resumption in EBSU, we are not aware.

“And it is quite unfortunate because I don’t know who will present the matriculating students to the university.

“So, for all I know, ASUU is still on strike, and no lecturer or any member of the union will be seen in anywhere near matriculation environment, if the management even conceives the idea of holding the matriculation, nobody will be there.”