From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Students of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki (EBSU), yesterday, rejected the 250,000 developmental levy and other levies recently introduced by the school management.

The students said the exorbitant developmental levies have led to the increase in their tuition fees.

It was gathered that in the new developmental level introduced by the manegement, students were expected to pay between N250, 000 and N50,000 and N10,000 as accreditation fees apart from their normal tuition fees.

The students rejected the new levies and vowed to organise a protest to register their displeasure over the action of the university management.

But National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), South East/South South disassociated itself from the protest and warned the students against it.

It noted that it had already commenced negotiation on the matter with the school management.

Coordinator of NANS zone B, Alfred Nwuruku, disclosed this at the College of Agricultural Science of the university while addressing journalists at the weekend after constituting joint campus committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students of Ebonyi state chapter.

He said “the students of Ebonyi state university never paid what we know today as developmental levy. I think this was part of resolution and recommendation made by the registration committee set up last year to visit schools in south east and return to the government with the recommendation.”