From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebube Agu security outfit in Ebonyi State has arrested seven criminals suspects for theft, burglary and illegal possession of firearms.

The suspects, whose ages range from 16 and 27, were arrested at their different hideouts, while others were arrested following a tip-off by concerned members of the public.

The Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Internal Security, Ikechukwu Eze, said that the suspects were arrested because of their criminal activities in the state.

Eze stated that the suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution, adding that the Ebube Agu security outfits was working to compliment the efforts of security agencies in the state.

He noted that three of the suspects are from Ebonyi State; Afikpo North, Ohaukwu and Ohaozara Local Government Areas while two are from Anambra, Awka South and Idemili North Local Government Areas.

He stated that the remaining two suspects hails from Cross River and Enugu State, respectively.

According to him, their crimes ranges from illegal possession and application of firearms and stealing.

Eze reiterated his calls for criminal elements to vacate Ebonyi State as the state will no longer be conducive for them to operate anymore.

He noted that the Ebube Agu security network was not established to witch-hunt any politician or group of individuals as being alleged in some quarters adding that those spreading the falsehood are the enemies of the state.

He pointed out that since the establishment of the outfit, crime and criminality has reduced drastically in the state adding that the network will not relent until crime is completely eliminated in the state.

