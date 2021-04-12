From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Former Nigerian Envoy to Singapore, Ambassador Nonye Rajis-Okpara, has hailed the governors of the Southeast geopolitical zone for the establishment of a joint security outfit codenamed Ebube Agu.

Rajis-Okpara, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said the establishment of Ebube Agu was a welcome development.

Rajis-Opara further said the bold decision and resolve by the governors to work as a team and in unity, was also a welcome development.

“I want to congratulate South East Governors for the formation of EBUBEAGU, a joint security outfit, established to coordinate the vigilante in the geo-political zone. Their bold decision/resolve to work as a team, and in unity is a welcome development. Nothing, and no one can stop a vision that its time has come.

“The people of South East have long desired to see this action and unity of purpose amongst our Governors. It’s in unity that God commands his blessings,” Rajis-Okpara said.

Rajis-Opara added that the formation of Ebube Agu, though long over due, was an action in the right direction, seeing that terrorism and banditry have become the order of the day in Nigeria.

“Their recent activities in the South East is very worrisome.

“This new development has made our people excited, hopeful and grateful to our Governors for putting aside their political differences for the common good of the people.

“However, to achieve their vision, the South East Governors will need the support/cooperation of all the relevant stakeholders to ensure that the fight against terrorism and banditry in the region is successful.

“I would therefore, like to use this opportunity to plead with everyone, especially our political leaders, and the Federal Government to please give them every necessary support and encouragement to enable them succeed in their mission. This is not the time for fault finding, criticizing of leadership or doubting their intentions,” Rajis-Opara also said.

While further saying that all hands must be on deck, Rajis-Opara stated that every well meaning persons from the South East region should start strategising on how to support the team “EBUBEAGU.”

“Be a solution provider, and not a fault finder. Everyone’s primary concern and agenda should be how to support our leaders, for the unity, peace, progress and prosperity of our land.

“We have done enough blame game, criticism and talks under the table. This is the time to walk the talk. It’s action time! Our focus should be on how to support EBUBEAGU to accomplish purpose; achieve results, and our collective aspirations.

“I would like to plead that we as South East people keep an open mind, be optimistic and positive. If we change the way we look at things, the things we look at will definitely change.

“I strongly believe that peace and unity is possible in our land. There is always a solution to every problem. God has the capacity, and ability to turn things around for our good.

“It’s my prayer that God will grant our Governors and leaders the grace, and wisdom to make wise decisions and implement them appropriately. May God Almighty restore peace and order to our land,” Rajis-Opara concluded.