From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Emmanuel Obimma, has carpeted Governor Chukwuma Soludo over the poor management of waste in the state.

Obimma, popular Catholic cleric better known as Ebube Muonso, said Soludo was yet to show Ndi Anambra that they did not make a mistake voting for him at the last governorship poll.

He lamented the mounting refuse dumps in various parts of the state with suffocating stench, saying the governor could make a good start by clearing the refuse dumps and promoting cleanliness.

The cleric, who spoke during an adoration programme, reminded Soludo of his promise to make Anambra look like Dubai and America; and that he must not fail the people of the state.

“Soludo, you have to start working. Expectation is high. We are waiting for you to ‘Dubailise’ and Americanise Anambra State. Anambra State is turning into a ghetto; dustbin everywhere.

“When you go outside, if gunmen did not shoot you, refuse dumps will suffocate you. Many people are not happy but they don’t want to talk. Who will then talk about it?

“We voted for him with high hopes that he will transform this state. We are yet to see the transformation. People are saying it is too early. Let him, at least, start by clearing the refuse dumps,” he said.

Findings by Daily Sun showed that truly, there was a very poor management of wastes in the state. Refuse dumps oozing suffocating stench were seen in various parts of the state, especially in the urban and semi urban centres.

Clogged gutters were seen everywhere and refuse were recklessly dumped in some of the streets because the government was not taking visible actions to keep the state clean.

Commissioner for Environment, Felix Odimegwu, an engineer, told Daily Sun last weekend, that plans were underway to tackle the menace. He said various measures had been adopted and that their implementations would soon start.

