From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki
Residents of Amasiri in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, yesterday, accused members of the Ebubeagu security outfit of killing five youths in the area.
The residents alleged that the incident took place at the weekend.
Some of the injured per- sons were alleged to have been forcibly taken to
Abakaliki by security operatives from a hospital in Afikpo, where they were said to be receiving treatment.
The Ebubeagu operatives, it was gathered, were said to have arrived in five Toyota Sienna vehicles in Amaebor, Ohaechara village square in Amasiri, and opened fire on the youth, for allegedly sealing off a Lebanese-owned quarry company, Conrock.
The youth, according to a source, who spoke to Daily Sun on condition of anonymity, had assembled at the square to share a monetary gift from the management of Conrock, for unsealing the company, when the operatives arrived.
The source added that the youth were also de- liberating on how to approach invitations, hitherto, sent to them by the Afikpo Divisional Police Command and the Area Command, for sealing the company.
Another source said one other youth died on Saturday morning from gun wound.
When contacted, police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, said the incident was yet to be reported to the command.
