Okorie claimed that, in the last one year, more Ebonyians have died from state government-induced

He alleged that the All Progressives Congress-led goverment of Ebonyi State has declared war on the indegines, using Ebubeagu in its quest to suppress the people in order to continue to mortgage their collective patrimony.

causes than COVID-19 and its various mutations put to- gether in the state.

He condemned what he described as harrasment and intimidation of PDP members in the state, especially the recent declaration of the former member of the House of Representatives, Chief Linus Okorie, as a wanted person by the state government.

He further alleged that the APC-led goverment of Governor David Umahi was growing increasingly despotic and retrogressive and called on President Muhammadu Buhari, security agencies and the National Assembly to quickly intervene and save the state from the anti-democratic tendencies.

“For more than one year now, Ebonyi State, a hitherto free state where people loved one another, irrespective of creed or belief, has become a stifling society, a killing field only comparable to North Korea.

“The people of Ebonyi State have been under siege, a siege imposed by a government that all Ebonyians joined hands together to create. It is no longer news that the APC government of Gov. Umahi has declared war on the hapless people of the state, specifically targeting anyone seen or perceived to have a different opinion from that of the governor or his cronies.