From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebubeagu Security Network (ESN) in Ebonyi State, yesterday, arrested seven criminal suspects for stealing, burglary and illegal possession of firearms in the state.

The suspects, who are between the ages of 16 and 27 were arrested at their different hideouts, while others were arrested following a tip off by concerned members of the public.

The Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Internal Security, Ikechukwu Eze, said that the suspects were arrested because of their criminal activities in the state.

Eze stated that the suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution, adding that the Ebubeagu security outfits were working to complement the efforts of security agencies in the state.

He noted that three of the suspects are from Ebonyi State; Afikpo North, Ohaukwu and Ohaozara Local Government Areas, while two are from Anambra, Awka South and Idemili North local government areas.

He stated that the remaining two suspects hail from Cross River and Enugu states, respectively.

