From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Eight armed robbery suspects were yesterday arrested in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State by members of the Ebubeagu Security Network (ESN).

The personnel of the South East joint security also arrested another criminal gang who specialized in snatching people’s phones and bags at night. The suspects, who confessed to the crimes were arrested at different locations and brought to the office of the Commissioner for Internal Security at the Old Government House, Abakaliki Friday afternoon.

One of the suspects told journalists that he was arrested after he snatched someone’s phone at one of the streets in Abakaliki. The suspect, who gave his name as Ngele Chiemerie, said, “I’m here because we collected someone’s phone at Nsukka Street, Abakaliki, in front of my house. I have robbed only two times. Forgive me sir, I will not do it again”

Another suspect, who gave his name simply as Chinweuba, from Oriuzor community in Ezza North Local Government Area, confessed that he was arrested following his involvement in series of robbery incidents in the state. He said, “I was sleeping in my friend’s shop when Ebubeagu Security Network came in there and arrested us. They said, we have been robbing people.

“Yes, I have been robbing people. I have been involving in crimes. I have been collecting people’s phones in the town”

Saturday Sun gathered that the suspects were later handed over to the police.

Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution Mr. Stanley Emegha Okoro, said that Ebubeagu since its formation in Ebonyi has recorded a lot of breakthrough in bursting criminal gangs and other criminal elements.