From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen on Friday night killed two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State.

Also, a Commander of Ebubeagu in Ogboji Ward, Ezza North Local Government Area of the State, Charles Nwankwo, was also attacked and killed by gunmen same night in his house.

The killing of the APC members reportedly took place in Mkpuma Akpatakpa Community in Izzi Local Government Area of the State.

They were said to be attending an APC meeting late Friday in the community when the gunmen stormed the venue and opened fire on all present.

The hoodlums, who were said to be two in number, reportedly operated with a motorcycle.

They were said to have quickly zoomed off after the attack.

Two persons were confirmed dead while two others who were injured are receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.(AE-FUTHA).

It was gathered that the Ebubeagu commander was killed attacked late in the night.

His assailants, according to a source in the area, stormed his house at about 1am and shot him dead.

The source noted that the gunmen carted away his motorcycle and gun.

“Charles Nwankwo is Ebubeagu commander in Ogboji Ward, Ezza North LGA. Gunmen visited him at his home town in Ogboji community and shot him dead, collected his motorcycle and gun and ran away”, the source said.

Ebonyi State Commander of Ebubeagu, Friday Ujor, confirmed the killings.

He however said he was yet to get full details of both incidents.

Police Spokesperson, Chris Anyanwu could not be reached for comments.