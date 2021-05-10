From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Government, yesterday, flayed the South East chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for faulting the speedy formation of the state chapter of Ebubeagu, a joint security outfit for the zone.

The opposition party had, in a communiqué after its meeting in Enugu two weeks ago, alleged among other things that Governor David Umahi recruited his political thugs into the outfit, not to protect the citizens but to use them against opposition politicians in the state.

But the state government, in a reaction, said the communique exposed the incompetence of the opposition party and its leaders in the zone.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, in a rejoinder, yesterday, said the rejection of PDP and their leaders in the state was total and irredeemable, and warned leaders of the party to stop hiding under the platform of South East PDP to issue false and misleading communiques against the government.

“The content of the publication and the context of their argument unfortunately expose the inadequacies of the reasoning faculties of their political think-tank and the incompetencies of the present crop of the leadership of South East zonal working committee.

“The arguments canvassed in their substantive paragraphs denote a body of political operators who have little or no information about precedents and practice of governance structure and systems in a federal system of government.

“We are deeply disappointed but not surprised on the failure and inability of the PDP South East zonal working committee to understand and dissect the clear and unambiguous resolutions reached by the South East governors and stakeholders during their security summit on April 11 in Owerri, Imo State.

“The 15-point communiqué of the South East leaders is clear on their resolution for states to maintain a joint security vigilante to be called Ebubeagu Joint Security Network whose coordination and intelligence would be headquartered in Enugu.”