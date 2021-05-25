From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A conference of civil society organisations, the traditional institution, women groups and the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Ebonyi have supported the recently inaugurated Ebubeagu security network in the state.

Ebonyi was the first to constitute the South East joint security outfit and backed it with legal framework, after the South East governors proclaimed it in Owerri, Imo State in April.

At a joint press conference in Abakaliki, also attended by the leadership of the town unions and Ebonyi Elders’ Council, the stakeholders commended Governor David Umahi for taking proactive measures to end security challenges in the state.

In their separate remarks, ALGON Chairman and Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area, Nkechinyere Iyioku; Chairman of Ebonyi elders, Ben Okah; President of the association of town unions, Ugochukwu Akpa, lauded the Governor for prioritising security of lives and property.

Also, Ezeogo Dominic Aloh (Ebonyi Central), Ezeogo Ewa Elechi (Ebonyi South) and Ezeogo Sunday Oketa (Ebonyi North), who spoke for the traditional institution, said they were solidly behind the governor in every action he takes in protecting the state.

The stakeholders urged members of the opposition to be cautious with their utterances and actions in order not to plunge the state into needless crisis.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Samuel Okoronkwo, said those opposing Ebubeagu were enemies of peace and security of the state and urged stakeholders to encourage the governor not to be distracted but remain focused in his avowed commitment to protect and prosper the state.

He said: “Ebubeagu is to protect the lives of Ebonyi people; both indigenes and non-indigenes. The outfit was formed after a very comprehensive stakeholders’ meeting from local government to local government, community by community. It is not formed to witch-hunt anybody.”