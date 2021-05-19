By Chioma Okezie-Okeh

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said the South East security outfit, Ebubeagu, has come to stay, as it is going to address the security challenges in the region.

The governor made this known during a zoom meeting organised by the Abia Media Forum.

According to him, the outfit would help address the security challenges faced in the region.

He said the idea behind the Ebubeagu security outfit is to collaborate and maximise the comparative advantage in each state of the region, enable the region procure modern technology to facilitate monitoring of movement of persons and to effectively tackle the challenges headlong.

Governor Ikpeazu said the launch of the new security outfit couldn’t have come at a better time and that the state already had in place the Homeland Security Unit with a mandate to protect lives and property of people of the state.

While stating that the state was deepening the Ebubeagu security outfit by recruiting at the ward and community levels, he said citizens would help in the area of information and intelligence gathering at the grassroots level.

The governor said: “The state will soon organise a stakeholders forum which will have in attendance all stakeholders in the security sector. “We are bringing together stakeholders in the security sector to help us evaluate the template we have; this will enable us tackle the security challenges we are faced with. Our target is to create a security architecture robust enough to secure our state.”