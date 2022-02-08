From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Southeast regional security force Ebubeagu is reported to have killed a 22-year-old man, Chigozie Igbo, while searching for members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Okwu Umuoke in Atta Njaba Local Government Area in Imo State.

An eyewitness, Pastor Christopher Okewuihe of the Defenders of Faith Church, who disclosed the incident to our correspondent, said the deceased was sitting alongside 3 other young people from the community precisely beside a roadside food vendor when they sighted the vigilante group in 2 Hilux vehicle advanced towards them.

“As they made an attempt to run, they opened fire on them and Chigozie was hit by their bullet, he died instantly while they continue chasing the other 3,” the source said.

As of the time of this report, the community is still searching for the 3 youths, but a source from the community has expressed fears that they might have been detained or killed.

“It’s unfortunate, I saw them with my own eyes, I was just going to buy something when I saw the 2 Hilux with some men with arms wearing black attire, they said they are Ebubeagu, the boys saw them and started running, they opened fire on them and killed Chigozie.

“The other three boys continue running and nobody has seen where they are till now, they might have been taken away or killed.” Okewuihe narrated.

The incident which occurred on January 28 has thrown the whole community into a mourning mood, with the mother of the deceased, Mrs Mercilina, yet to get over the shock.

“I want my son. Please, whoever knows where they have sent him should still bring him back to me, he is my only child, how can I survive without him,” the widow lamented.

Police spokesman Michael Abattam has denied knowledge of the incident, insisting that he has not been briefed.