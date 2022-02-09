From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The proposed security outfit of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Imo State, Ebubeagu, has allegedly killed a 22-year-old boy, Chigozie Igbo, while searching for the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), at Okwu Umuoke in Atta Njaba Local Government Area.

An eyewitness, pastor Christopher Okewuihe of the Defenders of Faith Church, told Daily Sun said the deceased was sitting alongside three other youths from the community, precisely beside a roadside food vendor, when they sighted the vigilante group in two Hilux vehicles driving towards them.

“As they made an attempt to run, they opened fire on them and Chigozie was hit by their bullet and he died instantly, while they continued chasing the other three,” the source said.

As at the time of this report, the community was still searching for the three youths, but a source from the community expressed fears that they might have been detained or killed.

“It’s unfortunate, I saw them with my own eyes; I was just going to buy something when I saw the two Hilux vans with some men with arms wearing black attire and they said they were Ebubeagu; the boys saw them and started running and they opened fire on them and killed Chigozie.

“The other three boys continued running and nobody has seen them till now; they might have been taken away or killed,” Okewuihe narrated.

The incident, which occurred on January 28, has thrown the whole community into a mourning mood, while the mother, Mrs Mercilina, is yet to get over the shock.

“I want my son, please whoever knows where they have sent him should bring him back to me; he is my only child, how can I survive without him,” the widow lamented.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, has denied knowledge of the incident, insisting that he was yet to be briefed.