From Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

Less than 12 hours after the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), rose from its meeting in Enugu, Sunday, vowing to smoke out criminals, especially kidnappers from any part of the region, gunmen killed a member of the Ebubeagu Security Network in Ebonyi State.

The victim, identified as Joseph Nwanja (a.k.a Ogologo Mgbom) was allegedly gunned down at about 11 pm on Sunday around the Court Area Roundabout in Ohaozara Local Government Area, where his team mounted a roadblock.

His death was greeted with apprehension as several people who saw him on duty that night did not have the slightest inkling that such misfortune would happen to the hard-working welder by vocation.

Enraged youths of his village had reportedly taken to the streets protesting the dastard killing of their member before some elders prevailed on them to calm down.

Nwanja’s killing has instilled fear in the residents of the area particularly the members of the Ebubeagu security outfit, as this was the first time they witnessed such an incident.

Members of the state-sponsored security outfit had been severally attacked by gunmen in parts of the state with many of the losing their lives.

Local sources told Daily Sun that the Ohaozara council chairman, Ajah Chinonso Consider and the Obiozara Police Division were immediately informed of the incident while his body was later evacuated to the morgue.

Police authorities were yet to speak on what happened.