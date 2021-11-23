From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Operatives of Ebubeagu Security Network in Ebonyi state yesterday arrested two women suspected to be members of a child trafficking syndicate.

The suspects, Achibong, from Akwa Ibom, and Blessing Akpan, from Cross River State, were arrested in Abaomege in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

They were arrested for being in possession of two new born babies without any proof of ownership.

Daily Sun gathered that the Ebubeagu operatives and members of the community’s vigilante were on stop-and-search at the boundary between Abaomege in Onicha local government area and Cross River state when they spotted two new born babies hidden inside the suspect’s bags.

A source in the area told Daily Sun that the incident had been reported to the Office of the Governor’s wife, Rachel Umahi, and she directed that the babies be taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki for adequate care until further information about the babies are established.

The source added that the suspects had been handed over to the police for investigation.

Chairman of Onicha Local Government Area, Felix Igboke, thanked the Ebubeagu security network and the community vigilante for a job well done and charged every community leader to be vigilant and watchful, noting that security is the job of everyone.

