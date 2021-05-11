From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Operatives of the Ebubeagu security outfit in Ebonyi State yesterday arrested another seven armed robbery suspects and other criminals in the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security,Border Peace and Conflict Resolutions, Stanley Okoroemegha,told journalists in his office in Abakaliki that the suspects were arrested at different locations in the state following credible intelligence.

He said Ebubeagu operative Monday morning invaded Okpoto forest in Ishielu local government area of the state and arrested four suspects who specialised in stealing tricycles.

He disclosed the security team recovered seven stolen tricycles and undisclosed number of motorcycles inside the forest.

“Yesterday we handed over six armed robbery suspects to the police, even though it was on a Sunday. On Saturday, we handed eight suspects to the police. Some even surrendered and brought their guns and said they don’t want to be criminals again. But we are making sure that those convicted by law, will go to prison. These ones here are the ones we have been tracking for four days now.”