From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen in Ebonyi State have killed an operative of the South-East Security Network, Ebubeagu.

The deceased, identified as Iboko Christian, was attacked on Thursday night, by the gunmen who trailed him to his house at Nduogbuovu community in the Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, said to be a graduate, joined Ebubeagu due to his inability to secure a job at the state and federal level.

Confirming the incident, the lawmaker representing Izzi/East Constituency in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Mr. Anthony Nwegede, said the attackers of the deceased operative also robbed him of some money and his motorcycle before killing him.

Nwegede, who condemned the killing, said the matter had been reported to the police for investigation.

His death came barely a week after a commander of the security outfit was killed at Umuezeoka community, in the Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

In January, two members of the Security outfit, Sunday Nwafor and Ifeanyi Orogbo were also killed in the state.

