From Jude Chinedu, Enugun

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the South East governors for setting up a regional security outfit codenamed, Ebubeagu, with any legal framework for it.

Zonal Working Committee (ZWC) of the party also asked its state chapters to fly the party’s flag at half-mast in honour victims of insecurity in the region.

The party alleged that Chairman of the governors’ forum in the zone, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, could turn the Ebubeagu into a private militia to hound his political opponents.

A communique released yesterday by the Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, Elochukwu Okeke, noted that the All Progressives Congress government of Umahi had gone ahead to establish a security outfit in Ebonyi with the attendant misgivings among the populace.

According to the communique, the party categorically “adopted the position that without enabling laws establishing the security outfit currently being equipped and funded by Governor Umahi in Ebonyi State, the outfit is more or less a disguised personal militia.

“The ZWC warned that, any attempt by Governor Umahi and, as a matter of fact, any other state government, to witch-hunt citizens and/or PDP members, using the militia disguised as Ebubeagu, will be vehemently resisted using all necessary means within the ambient of known laws in Nigeria.”

The PDP also restated its resolve to conduct free, fair and credible governorship primary in Anambra State.

The party’s 16 governorship aspirants entered a pact with the zonal working committee that they will abide by the outcome of the primary.