From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) yesterday directed its legal team to immediately institute legal action against the state government over the alleged illegal operations of Ebubeagu in the state.

Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Tochukwu Okorie, disclosed this in a New Year message to the people of Ebonyi State.

He said the directive followed the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum the party issued to the state government to disband Ebubeagu which it described as an illegal security outfit.

He noted that the party was highly disappointed in the “continued empowerment of the murderous syndicate called Ebubeagu” by the Ebonyi State government, alleging that the menacing presence of this syndicate had continued to threaten the existence of Ebonyi people and their economic drive.

“Following the expiration of the 14-Day ultimatum we earlier issued for the disbandment of the Ebubeagu terror organisation, we have directed our legal team to immediately commence processes to challenge its existence and have it proscribed as a terror organisation that it is. Already we have written to the relevant security agencies, bringing their attention to the nefarious activities of state-sponsored terror group, and it is our hope that the agencies will rise to their responsibilities and bring the atrocious activities of Ebubeagu to an immediate halt.”