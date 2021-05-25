From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi chapter of the South East joint security outfit, Ebubeagu, yesterday, arrested 37 suspected bandits.

Daily Sun gathered that the Ebubeagu operatives carried out the operation in conjunction with the police in the state.

It was gathered that 37 of the suspects were arrested in the Agubia axis of Ikwo local government Area of the State, while allegedly plotting to attack some security and other government facilities in the state.

The suspects were arrested during a joint operation coordinated by the Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolutions, Stanley Okoro Emegha and the Ikwo Local government Council Chairman, Steve Orogwu in conjunction with the Ikwo Divisional Police Officer, (DPO).

Commissioner for Internal Security Border Peace and Conflict Resolutions, Stanley Okoroemegha, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Abakaliki.

He said the suspects were arrested following a tip off that they were about to attack police stations in the area and set ablaze some of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices and some courts in the Local Government Area.