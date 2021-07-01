Super Eagles defender, Tyronne Ebuehi has expressed his happiness over his move to Venezia FC in the Italian top-flight.

Ebuehi joined the newly promoted Serie A club from Benfica on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy permanently.

And reacting to his new move, the former ADO Den Haag star thanked Venezia for the opportunity, and he’s eager to get going.

“Thankful for this opportunity. On to greater heights,” Ebuehi said on his Instagram page.

The 24-year-old has been unlucky with injuries in recent years, but he had a turnaround in fortunes in the Eredivisie last season.

Ebuehi spent last season on loan with FC Twente, and he was brilliant for the club, making 34 appearances in all competitions.

