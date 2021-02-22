Tyronne Ebuehi finally opened his goalscoring account for FC Twente as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Dutch Eredivisie powerhouse Feyenoord at De Grolsch Veste on Sunday afternoon.

The Nigeria national international had gone 1,906 minutes in all competitions without finding the net before scoring his first goal in FC Twente colours.

Ron Jans’ side threw away a two-goal lead to secure only a point against the visitors from Rotterdam.

Danilo gave Twente the lead from the penalty spot in the 13th minute and a minute later Ebuehi increased the lead with a right-footed shot, Jens Toornstra halved the deficit on 24 minutes before Steven Berghuis equalised midway through the second half.

With the exception of the 1-0 home loss to VVV Venlo on January 24, Ebuehi has started every single game played by Twente in the Eredivisie this term, twenty-two in total, proving that his injury problems are well and truly over.

After 23 matches in the division, Twente are eighth in the table with 34 points before their visit to Heracles on Saturday, February 27.

Benfica-owned fullback Ebuehi is spending the whole of this season on loan at Twente.