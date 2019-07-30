Nigeria’s defender, Tyronne Ebuehi made his second pre-season friendly match appearance in the colours of Benfica, as the Portuguese giants defeated AC Milan by a lone goal at the Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, reported Soccernet.ng

Ebuehi played the last 20 minutes of the encounter, replacing Alex Grimaldo, a few minutes after Adel Taarabt scored what proved to be the winning goal.

The Super Eagles defender had been out of action for close to a year, after he ruptured his cruciate ligament in training last summer, few weeks after his well-celebrated move from ADO Den Haag.

The 23-year-old was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but missed out on a place in the squad that picked up a bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations due to the injury.

“It was a good preseason game, everyone has to be fit for the new season, and this is a big tournament, where great teams are present,” Ebuehi told Benfica website after the match.

“I played a little, but I think well, it was 20 minutes and for me, it’s step by step. I was injured a year ago and I have to stay calm. I am happy to be back, I already missed playing football and I am happy to be back in the team.”