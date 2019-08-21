Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja

Former president of the Senate, Ameh Ebute, has lambasted Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana and other activists, branding them traditional trouble makers.

Ebute was reacting to Falana’s statement that the nation could not afford another dictator, having survived the Babangida and Abacha era.

Falana spoke in Lagos on Monday at an event organised by the Coalition for Revolution, where activists x-rayed the perennial insecurity in the country.

The Third Republic Senate president, who urged the activists not to turn the nation upside down, maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari was far from what the protesters labeled him.

Ebute argued that considering the myriads of unpleasant statements made in the polity, which are usually laced with insults, many people would have been behind bars if the president was a dictator.

“We should avoid this type of hate languages, especially against the leadership of the nation. I am sorry to say that there are people who have traditionally regarded themselves as trouble-makers in the name of civil rights activism and they are from a particular region of this country,” Ebute said.

He said when issues are taken to the front burner without justifiable basis, civil rights activism is reduced to the minimum, adding that it is unfair when it is coming from a particular region.

He claimed the troublemakers who hail from the South-west were always trying to bring the government down through the press.

“You have the types of Falana, Wole Soyinka and a number of them. They should let peace reign to enable people go about their business rather than hitting up the polity.”

On the detention of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, by the government for calling for revolution, Ebute said by his action, he outrightly committed treason.