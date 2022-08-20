Ebuwa Martins Agbonwaneten, former Managing Editor of Ovation TV, a premium celebrity TV channel, is in a season of jubilation for three significant reasons: his new age on Sunday August 7, and two new appointments in the lines of his media career and his humanitarian vocation. Breaking the news of his double appointment during a recent brunch, the unassuming founder and CEO of White Martinz Productions Limited disclosed that the first is as the Managing Director of newly formed international multimedia house, Tingo Media and secondly as the Chief Operating Officer of an eponymous charity foundation, Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation (DMF). Both appointments were made by serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mr Dozy Mmobuosi.

Obviously elated by the double appointment and the exciting engagements that come with it, Ebuwa was full of praise and thanks to God for sparing his life to witness another age. He also expressed appreciation to his family, his close friends and three notable mentors and benefactors in his life —Lexy Mojo-Eyes of the Legendary Gold fame; Dele Momodu and Dozy Mmobuosi, who is the Chairman of Tingo Media, Tingo Holdings and the Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation. The constantly goal-driven learner, Ebuwa believes leadership is by making impacts. He then vowed to dish out his wealth of virtues and experience even in the midst of the plenty potential and empowerment that his benefactors like his immediate friend and boss, Dozy Mmobuosi, bestows on him.