The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (ECCIMA) has commended the efforts of Dangote Industries Limited on its unmatched contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

ECCIMA President, Sir Emeka Udeze, speaking during the Dangote Group special day at the ongoing 30th Enugu International Trade Fair, said the Group has added a lot of value to the growth of the Nigerian economy, operating in every sector and still expanding and going strong.

“Today, Dangote business and entrepreneurship indulgence has spread to many parts of the African continent, employing thousands of people across the world, of which not less than 85 per cent are Nigerians.”

According to him, “the exploits of the Dangote Group show high degree of vision, creative thinking, research, innovation, doggedness, hard work and industry, which has culminated into what one can describe as the Dangote business and industrial empire today.”

Udeze said with the coming on stream of the Dangote Refinery, the nation’s days of scarcity of refined petroleum products will be over, even as it adds value to the economy.

In his speech, the Regional Sales Director, Technical, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Johnson Olaniyi, described Aliko Dangote as a man who has made Nigerians proud within the global scene. He said Dangote is the most recognised name from Nigeria, who has changed the country’s fortunes from cement importation to export through self-sufficiency.

He stated that worried over the spate of collapsed buildings, Dangote Cement introduced the 3X range of products, which are designed for extra strength and yield. He disclosed that Dangote Cement parades four grades of products which include the BlocMaster, D3X rapid setting, 3X normal setting, and the Falcon.