The leadership of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) has paid glowing tributes to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his unflinching support for the Chamber and the Organized Private Sector in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of ECCIMA House Annex, the President of ECCIMA, Sir Emeka Nwandu, the Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman and National Vice President of Nigerian Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Sir Rob Anwatu; past Presidents of ECCIMA, Pastor Emeka Jideonwu and Rev. Ugo Chime in their separate speeches thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the peace and security enjoyed in Enugu State and all other things his administration is doing in providing the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

The ECCIMA House Annex is for the Chamber’s new Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre and South East Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture Secretariat.

In his address, ECCIMA President, Sir Nwandu who welcomed and thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for attending the event, commended the governor for “your unflinching support to this Chamber and the Organized Private Sector in Enugu State”.

ECIMMA BOT Chairman, Sir Anwatu, described Governor Ugwuanyi’s support to the Organized Private Sector as ‘exceptional’.

Sir Anwatu applauded the governor “for the peace that we are enjoying in Enugu State”, saying: “You are a man of peace; you brought everybody together.

“I want to thank you for all the things you are doing in providing enabling environment for us the business people; because we can only do our business when the environment is right and we can only contribute to the economic development of the state when we do our businesses; because it is only when we do our businesses that we will be able to pay taxes and if we don’t do business we can’t pay taxes”.