Charles Nwaoguji

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) has appealed to the Federal Government to support the completion of the Enugu International Trade Fair complex to boost Nigeria economy.

According to the newly elected President of ECCIMA, Sir Emeka Nwandu, the completion of the ECCIMA Secretariat complex would create more employment for the youth.

Nwandu, who made this appealed at the installation as the 15th President alongside the induction of new members, held in Enugu, said that the chamber being the headquarters of South East Chambers of Commerce would attract Igbo sons and daughters to invest at least 10 per cent of their businesses in the south east which will boost Nigeria economy as a whole.

At the same time, he called on the Federal Government to improve on the ease of doing business in this region, such as providing for liquefied gas reticulation, reducing the cost of energy, developing our seaports and inland dry ports as well as other enablers such as infrastructure and business friendly policies in all our state governments in the south east region.

“We therefore appeal to The Federal Government, our State Governors of the south east region and legislative representatives at all levels to provide the needed political willpower for developing the industrial cum commercial ecosystem of the eastern region.” the new ECCIMA President declared.

Speaking at the event, the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi commended the success stories of South East entrepreneurs.

He lamented on lack of support for local industries and delays, sometimes for years, in the payment to business men, including Small and Medium Enterprises proprietors, for goods supplied to government.

Obi said that some of them collapsed due to prolonged debts. The former Anambra governor said that the ugly event needed a legislation that would make it illegal for government to owe contractors beyond 90 days.