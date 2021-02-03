Echelon Capital has announced plans to inject $1 million in funding Nigerian tech startups, beginning February 2021.

The firm which invests pre-seed funds in exceptional African startup founders with capital-efficient businesses that leverage on technology to scale globally also announced that it has plans to invest millions of dollars into startups in Africa over the next ten years.

In a statement made available on its website, Echelon Capital founder, Sunday Olorunseyi, said: “One thing that gives my team and I joy is that founders who are prepared, built capacity and have positioned their businesses properly will need to worry less about accessing funding.”

Commenting on the future of startups in Nigeria, Olorunseyi, who is an international business leader with experience spanning over 20 years in different sectors of the economy, said “decentralised investments will take over as individuals leverage startup funding platforms to make direct investments. He also noted that there will huge demand for crowdfunding platforms adding that more people will leverage them to invest in infrastructures that could help SMEs scale globally.”

Echelon Capital is sector-agnostic and looks out for both tech and non-tech startups.

According to Olorunseyi, Echelon Capital is on the lookout for startups with outstanding products, a strong team, capital efficiency, execution strategy and profits.

Interested startup founders can sign up through the website and participate in a virtual accelerator programme.

Olorunseyi is the co-founder of Pertinence Group which commenced operations in 2012 and now a multibillion naira venture.