Following the recent inauguration of Dr Betta Edu as the honorable Commissioner for health by the state governor, Prof Ben Ayade, a university lecturer, Dr Echeng, has sent his warmth felicitations to the new commissioner as she captains the ship of the state’s health sector.

Dr Echeng in a statement/addressing newsmen said, Dr Betta Edu is fit and capable to oversee the management and administration of the health sector considering her experience and knowledge in the health sector over the years as a medical practitioner.

Echeng stressed that “I see a new face of the health sector in the state, and I remain auspicious that citizens will have a sigh of relief as the honorable commissioner revamps the sector, because she is a round peg in a round hole.

“We implore all and sundry to accord her due support to ensure quality healthcare for our people, because health is sinequanon for all human endeavors” he asseverated.

He thanked the governor and House of Assembly for endorsing her saying “whom the cap fits, let him wear”.